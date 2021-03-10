What does a dream magazine cover looks like to you? Something that has incredible talent and a star-studded lineup, isn’t it? British Vogue has nailed its 2021 Annual Hollywood portfolio that features some of the breakthrough artists of the year including The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy, The Crown’s Emma Corrin, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Kate Winslet.

Imagine all these incredibly talented artists getting featured next to each other. Isn’t this like a dream come true?

Along with Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Corrin, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Kate Winslet, the cover also features Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eddie Redmayne, Jodie Foster, James Corden, Sophia Loren and Rashida Jones.

Kate shot a powerful picture where she’s standing in the water wearing a black coat by The Row. The picture and the beauty both looks unreal and we can’t take our eyes off her. Take a look:

Zendaya on the other hand wore an off-shoulder gown by Maison Valentino and looked ethereal as ever. She was last seen in Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie and her performance received stunning reviews by fans as well as critics. Take a look:

Tom Holland, you beauty. The Spider-Man actor wore a tuxedo by Louis Vuitton and accessorised it with a Rolex watch. He looked dapper as ever and we are drooling over that chiseled jawline. Take a look:

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is the woman of the hour. With multiple nominations and wins, she has been leading the pack at this year’s award functions. And not to forget her charismatic personality and wardrobe is a cherry on top for her fans. Dressed in a Gucci outfit, Joy looked lovely. Take a look:

The Crown’s Emma Corrin has been getting immense love and appreciation for her performance in the show. Dressed in Miu Miu, the diva looked chic as ever. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a YSL and Anthony Vaccarello sheer outfit and accessorised it with Jimmy Choo heels. Take a look:

Viola Davis wore a bottle green-coloured gown by Dolce&Gabbana and flaunted her bright, radiant smile. Take a look:

Sophia Loren wore a Giorgio Armani gown and looked breathtakingly beautiful in the same. Take a look:

Now, if that doesn’t look like a dream portfolio, we don’t know what will! The pictures are taken by none other than maestro Greg Williams for British Vogue.

Tell us your favourite star from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

