The official trailer for Ryan Gosling’s highly anticipated sci-fi adventure movie, Project Hail Mary, has been unveiled. In the clip, the actor can be seen heading for the galaxy, light years away from Earth, and embarking on a high-octane, action-packed, and adventurous journey.

The movie is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, best known for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie, and is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, who is recognized for The Martian. Project Hail Mary is set to hit theatres next year. Continue scrolling to know more about it!

What Is Project Hail Mary About?

As seen in the trailer, Ryan Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes up on a spaceship far from Earth with no memory of who he is or why he’s there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: to solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out.

He must use his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction. Meanwhile, he forges an unexpected friendship, meaning he may not have to do it alone.

The trailer of Project Hail Mary also features Harry Styles’ popular track Sign of the Times, which is perfectly in sync with the theme. The film’s trailer was launched by Sony Pictures on social media, with a caption that read, “1.9 Light-years from home. 6th grade science teacher. 1 chance to save us all.”

Who Stars In Project Hail Mary Alongside Ryan Gosling?

In addition to the Barbie star, the movie features an acclaimed ensemble cast, including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and written by Drew Goddard, it is produced by Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor, Andy Weir, and Ryan Gosling.

When Is Project Hail Mary Releasing?

The film is set to hit theaters across India and the US on March 20, 2026, as part of the multi-year international theatrical distribution deal between Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, ensuring wide release across key global markets, including India.

