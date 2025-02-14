One Direction may be on an extended hiatus for years, but the popularity of its songs and bandmates has only increased over time. From Zayn Malik and Harry Styles being a massive success in their solo careers to Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson continuing to work their way.

The death of the fifth member, Liam Payne, a few months ago shook the world. It also saw the reunion of the remaining four members after years. Harry Styles, who has been out of the spotlight for a while, was also seen paying respect at the event. Here’s what we know about his whereabouts.

Why Is Harry Styles Away From The Spotlight?

It was July 2023 when Harry wrapped up his Love on Tour after a two-year, 169-show stint around the world. During the last show in Italy, he told the fans that he loved them and would miss them now that the tour was over. Little did the fans know, the singer would be gone from the spotlight.

Harry wasn’t spotted at any award ceremonies or public appearances, and fans were disappointed. They occasionally found out where he was when someone posted pictures of or with him. Other than that, he enjoyed his time in private. It was in November last year when he was properly seen in public at Liam’s funeral. A report has stated that Harry Styles needed a break.

After his exhausting musical world tour, the One Direction alum needed to rest, relax, and take some time off to do whatever he wanted without the pressure of being a celebrity. A source told Life & Style Magazine more about it, “Harry’s been doing his own thing, roaming around London and Rome, taking in soccer matches, golf tournaments and fashion shows.”

They added, “He’s also been working on a collaboration with his lifestyle brand, Pleasing, and J.W. Anderson,” which he is “really excited about.” To add to it, “Word is he’s been working on new music, too. Music will always be Harry’s first love.” This comes amidst rumors that Harry Styles is getting ready to get back to the public eye in summer this year with lots of new music. He hasn’t yet confirmed or spoken about any of it.

One Direction Reunion At The 2025 Brits Rumors

There were also rumors that all four of the remaining One Direction members would honor Liam at the 2025 Brit Awards. Other reports claimed that Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson chose not to do so because they didn’t want to sensationalize his death. It will be seen which of the rumors turns out to be true on March 2.

Meanwhile, Zayn recently wrapped up the US leg of his tour with a few upcoming sold-out shows in Mexico. Louis was also spotted in one of the shows, watching from afar, much to the joy of fans. They were also seen leaving together after the concert, making fans emotional.

