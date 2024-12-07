Once the biggest boy band on the planet, One Direction took the world by storm with their chart-topping hits. Though they quickly rose to fame, with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan as the members, they soon started to show signs of tension. After their hiatus in 2016, rumors swirled about the strain between the members, particularly Payne, who once shared about the mental strain of their rapid rise to fame.

With his recent passing on October 16, 2024, by falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, the news of his death hit fans hard. Let’s look back at the darker side of fame, which Payne once described as toxic.

Why Did Liam Payne Call One Director ‘Toxic’?

In a throwback interview with Men’s Health Australia, Liam Payne opened up about the harsh realities of celebrity life, admitting that he turned to alcohol during One Direction’s peak fame as a way to cope.

The late singer shared, “When you’re doing hundreds and hundreds of [concerts], and it’s the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you’re not happy, you’ve got to go out there.”

He continued, “It’s almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage, and underneath the Disney costume, I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on. I mean, it was fun. We had an absolute blast, but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic.”

Payne further expressed that his life has become calmer since the band split. He even talked about how tough it was to deal with the band’s extreme fame and pointed out that he feels lucky to have stepped away from the chaos.

Everything To Know About Liam Payne’s Death

As per recent reports, three people have been charged in connection with Liam Payne’s death. While Payne was visiting his former bandmate Niall Horan during his tour in Argentina, an emergency call was made that reported Payne’s erratic behavior. Moreover, autopsy results revealed multiple injuries consistent with a fall, and toxicology tests showed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and antidepressants. Authorities ruled out self-harm, concluding he was unconscious or semi-conscious when he fell.

