Sean Diddy Combs has been keeping busy with a slew of sexual assault lawsuits for a while. The rapper made his grand arrival at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after facing sex trafficking allegations. Now, as the disgraced media mogul awaits trial next year, the identity of one of his earliest sexual assault accusers has been made public.

Identity Of Sean Diddy Combs’ Early Accuser

According to TMZ, NHL star Evander Kane’s ex-wife, Anna Kane, updated her complaint on Friday to include her real name. She filed her lawsuit in December last year under the pseudonym “Ms. Doe.” In a statement via her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, Anna said, “I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager.”

She added, “Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

Anna Kane’s Distressing Allegations in the Lawsuit

The filing includes a photo of Anna with her blurred face, seated on the lap of the-then 34-year-old Combs. She alleged that the assaults caused her “significant emotional distress and feels of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years.”

In the suit, Anna claims that in 2003, when she was only 17, Sean Diddy Combs, his longtime lieutenant Harve Pierre, and another unnamed man drugged and raped her. She alleged that she was in high school when she met Pierre, the former president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment.

Anne was out with her friends at a Detroit nightclub at the time. Pierre apparently told her that she was ‘hot” and that his “best friend” and “brother,” Combs, would love to meet her. He then dialed Combs and put her on the phone with the rapper. Anne claimed Diddy allegedly invited her to fly to New York City with Pierre.

Anna Kane Was Forced To Give Harve Pierre Oral Sex

Anna agreed to the trip but claimed that she was coerced into performing oral sex on Pierre. The latter was allegedly smoking cocaine before they boarded a flight to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Anna was taken to Daddy’s House Recording Studio upon landing. Shortly after, she was allegedly piled on drugs and alcohol by Sean Diddy Combs, Pierre, and a third assailant, who had flown with her and Pierre.

“As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Kane became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the complaint reads. “While at the studio, Ms. Kane was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order.”

Anna claims that she could “barely stand” after the alleged sexual assault and was assisted into a car, which took her back to the airport. She says she has limited memory of the journey back to Michigan.

