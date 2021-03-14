Meghan Markle Files An Official Complaint Against Piers Morgan For His Remarks About Her Suicidal Thoughts

MEGHAN MARKLE, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX has taken her dispute with former GOOD MORNING BRITAIN co-host PIERS MORGAN to British broadcasting regulators, filing an official complaint over his controversial remarks about her suicidal thoughts.

The former actress, who is married to Prince Harry, was blasted by Morgan during Monday’s (08Mar21) episode of the breakfast show, the morning after the couple’s revealing tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey had aired in the U.S., insisting he “didn’t believe a word” she said about the royal family.

In the TV sit down, Meghan Markle recalled wanting to end her own life while she was pregnant with her son Archie after facing relentless, and often racist, attacks in the U.K. press as she struggled to adjust to life as a royal, but claimed palace officials denied her request to seek treatment.

Morgan’s dismissal of her mental health struggles prompted Meghan Markle to lodge a formal complaint with network bosses at ITV, the home of Good Morning Britain. The newsman refused to apologise for his remarks on Tuesday, and after clashing with a colleague on air, he subsequently quit his job.

Now it’s emerged that a representative for Meghan has also written to chiefs at regulatory group Ofcom about the situation, expressing concerns about Morgan’s attitude towards mental health in general, and how it could impact others needing help but afraid to speak out.

“We can confirm receipt of a standards complaint made on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex,” a spokesman for Ofcom told the Daily Mail. Piers Morgan’s comments had sparked widespread criticism and led to more 41,000 complaints to Ofcom. (MT/WNWCPS/DMC)

