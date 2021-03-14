Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) may not have been able to do well theatrically due to the pandemic but it definitely got huge viewership on HBO Max. And if talks about the cinematic value of the DECU franchise, then we have already seen how the first film performed back in 2017.

The Gal Gadot & Chris Pine starrer 2017 film did a worldwide business of $822.3 million. The film was accepted both critically and commercially. From the story of Amazons to the evolution of Diana to Wonder Woman and also to see her fight the evil, everything about the film was amazing.

In the story of Amazons, we saw how the ladies of the land were the epitome of bravery. But do you know the original story of Amazons had gotten a dark backdrop which was rejected by director Patty Jenkins? Connie Nielsen, who plays Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons women of Themyscira recently revealed some interesting information about how the filmmaker rejected that idea and fought to have her version of the story.

In a recent conversation with Collider, Connie Nielsen revealed, “She was very clear about what the Amazons were supposed to be. And I think that there had originally been some idea that the Amazons had been deeply traumatized by some kind of horrible event that involved mass r*pe.” she revealed

Connie Nielsen further added, “And Patty just said, ‘Hm, no. No, no, we’re not gonna put that on those Amazons. We don’t want to start out seeing them as victims, and why would we? Let’s just get rid of that part and make sure that these are heroes in their own terms. They’ve not been part of the victims of history. They are these unbelievably courageous women and we’re not gonna saddle them with a trauma from the outset. We’re going to have them be received by people on the basis of who they are. What is their culture? Why are they so fierce? What does it mean to live on an island where there are no guys?’ It made so much sense, you know? You needed them to have a very uncomplicated background in order to be able to just accept them as the heroes that they are.”

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 3 is on cards and it was recently reported that Zack Snyder may replace Patty as the director.

