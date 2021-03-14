All the fans went into a state of shock after it was reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits. The couple who were all set to tie the knot last year could not do so due to the pandemic. Well, now what we hear is exactly the opposite of what we heard yesterday.

Alex and JLo have broken the silence of their relationship status & have revealed that all is well in their paradise. Now, that is shocking! Keep scrolling further to know more about this update.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have issued a joint statement after the internet broke with their breakup news. E! News published their joint statement for the first time, which stated, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

In addition, a source close to the couple told the news website that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit a rough patch, adding that there was absolutely no third party involved and that reports about Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy are not true. The source also said that the couple was shocked by the report that started from Page Six.

Page Six was the first to report on Friday, March 12, that Jennifer and Alex had split and ended their two-year engagement and included its past reporting about Madison. Multiple sources confirmed the split saying that the two have had issues for a while. A third insider told that A-Rod and J.Lo’s rift began before romance rumours between him and Madison leaked, while a fourth source said, “ the split is definitely not because of her. Like any couple, they have ups and downs. She’s filming in DR [the Dominican Republic], he’s working in Miami.”

But as they say, whatever ends well is well. So here we think that all is well between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

