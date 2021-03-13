Marvel Studio’s WandaVision has come to an end and now all the fans are looking forward to the next show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The first episode of the show is all set to start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from March 19 and before you gear up for it, here are some fresh & interesting details.

WandaVision had a total of 9 episodes ranging from 30-45 minutes each. If you thought, TFATWS will follow the same pattern then you must keep on reading ahead.

Kevin Fiege had revealed earlier in January that the episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will range from 40-50 minutes but now there seems to be new information. As per Screen Rant, there will be a total of 6 episodes of the show which will range from 45-55 minutes.

Reportedly, the show will be more straight forward compared to WandaVision but will definitely have a lot to offer. Set in the post-Avengers: Endgame world, the show will see the absence of Captain America but will see the return of characters like Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter, and Baron Helmut Zemo.

In the 2019 film, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers gave his shield to Sam Wilson aka Falcon. Anthony is all set to play the new Captain America in MCU in the future. Last year in October, The Falcon actor Anthony Mackie appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. He talked about his bromance with Sebastian and much more.

“When we were shooting Winter Soldier, he had this awful wig on, and literally in the middle of scenes they would have to cut because the wig would fall off or fall down.” he said

“So I would make fun of his wig, and he would make fun of my calves — because that’s my bone of contention, growing my calves. Once I realized I could give him junk, and he could give me junk, we were cool,” added Anthony Mackie.

Are you excited for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know in the comments section down below.

