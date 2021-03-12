Marvel Studio’s WandaVision came to an end last Friday and the wait is already on for next Friday release, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It has already been a week since the first Marvel show ended but it’s still a topic of discussions on social media. Be it Agatha Harkness or Wanda’s new Scarlet Witch avatar, people just can’t get over the finale.

There were many fan theories revolving around the finale of WandaVision as it was expected to have a cameo from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. The fact which made theories like these stronger was that during the announcement of the show at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, it was said that its events will connect with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wanda aka Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen had also revealed that the finale of the show will have a huge cameo. Earlier during an interaction with TVLine, the actress was asked if a big cameo like that of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian will happen in WandaVision too?

Elizabeth was quick to reply as a, “Yes”. Though she didn’t reveal any specific detail but added, “I’m really excited”. Now we wonder which superhero could be making the exciting cameo in the show! But the creator, Jac Schaeffer says there’s much more in the store for the viewers.

But there was no Doctor Strange in the finale. Recently Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about the same and told Jake’s Takes, “I’m sorry to disappoint you. I don’t know, yeah. I mean, that would’ve been fun I guess. It would’ve let into (Elizabeth Olsen’s) involvement with (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) but, ah hell, you know. That’s all to come. We’re in the middle of it now, we’ve been filming since before Christmas, and it’s very exciting. And yeah, today’s a good day, not only talking about this film, but also our production company, in general, is doing great. We just got five nominations for The Mauritanian which is a film I’m proud of. So yeah, I wasn’t in WandaVision, I’d been quite busy, I guess that’s why I mentioned The Mauritanian is also because I wanted to talk about (it).

Well, all we can wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness to see both of them together.

