Controversy and the KardiJenner always go hand in hand. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that controversies form a major part of their daily routine. Do you all remember the s*x tape of Kim Kardashian that had leaked long back? This is the same s*x tape that is often said to be the thing that made them so famous. Well, did you know it was mom Kris Jenner who leaked her daughter’s s*x tape?

Yes! You heard that right. Momager, Kris deliberately leaked her daughter’s infamous s*x tape as a part of a publicity stunt. Keep scrolling further to read the entire story.

‘Kardashian Dynasty’ by Ian Halperin confirms that Kim Kardashian signed a contract with Vivid Entertainment in 2007 to leak the s*x tape she made with Ray J in 2003, reports News.com.au. Halperin quoted a source in the adult film industry, who said, “A mutual friend of Kim and Paris [Hilton] had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go. Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand.”

Halperin also said that a former friend of Kim Kardashian had told him, “It was Kris who engineered the deal behind the scenes and was responsible for the tape seeing the light of day,” although he added this had been long rumoured in the showbiz world.

Halperin then posed as a p*rn peddler selling another celeb sex tape to speak to a Vivid spokesman, who he says told him, “When it comes to … selling a sex tape, both parties need to sign off.”

For the unversed, this almost 39-minute long video with Kim Kardashian‘s former singer boyfriend Ray J has been valued at more than £18 million by its owners. The tape features Kim‘s intimate act with the R’n’B singer in a hotel room.

