Actor Armie Hammer, who is well known for his performance in films like Call Me By Your Name and Rebecca, has been part of headlines for all negative reasons. After a series of cannibalism and s*xual violence revelations by his former girlfriends, the actor lost out on several projects, including Shotgun Wedding, The Offer and more. Now, Paige Lorenze, another one of his exes, has opened up about her experience dating him.

Advertisement

From revealing the actor told her dark family secrets – which she wouldn’t have shared with another – pretty quickly to being dependent on him emotionally, read all she had to say below.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Paige Lorenze recalled Armie Hammer talking about his grandfather and the ‘crazy s*x parties’ he used to have. The ex-girlfriend said, “I felt confused why he was telling me this stuff so instantly…It was stuff I would never share off the bat…He said his grandfather was this kind of very scary person who had these crazy s*x parties where there would be gun. He thought it was cool and was proud of him in a way.”

Talking about ending her relation with Armie Hammer soon after they got into one, Paige Lorenze said, “He started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do, who I could have over, who I couldn’t. He told me that I couldn’t have anyone else in my bed. And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things. I was also emotionally dependent on him.”

In the same conversation, Armie’s ex-girlfriend revealed that she ended thing with the actor over a text message. She added that “he’s kind of a scary person”.

Talking about the allegation made by many of Armie Hammer’s exes and the screenshots where he says “I’m a 100% cannibal,” Paige Lorenze revealed her “stomach just dropped.” Adding further, she said, “He would say things to me…weird stuff…like, ‘I want to eat your ribs’. The scariest part of it is that I did love him in a way. I would’ve let him kind of do anything. He had a certain hold over me.”

This controversy doesn’t seem to be dying any time soon.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Before Selena Gomez Retires From Music, ‘Appreciating’ Her Most-Relatable Tracks With An Open Letter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube