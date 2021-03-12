Selena Gomez is one of the most celebrated pop stars. She has literally ruled the genre for years and also gained massive popularity. For a long time, the Rare Beauty owner was the most followed Instagram celebrity. But with a growing hatred in today’s world, it’s difficult for stars to stay motivated. Something similar is happening with Sel, who is now contemplating retiring from music.

It was recently that the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker made the huge revelation. Selena in a recent interview mentioned that she has done her best to showcase her talent but for some, it’s never enough. There are so many people criticizing her music that sometimes she doesn’t get the point of continuing the profession. So, she’s giving music one last chance before announcing her retirement!

Selenators have been heartbroken. It isn’t hidden that Selena Gomez has fans that literally worship her. A major reason behind it is her highly-relatable music. From gaining hope during our teenage years to growing from a heart-break, it’s been Gomez songs that have helped her in each phase.

Let’s take a look at the top Selena Gomez hit songs that helped us survive the tough times:

Who Says

Amidst the constant battle of finding ourselves, it is often that we begin judging ourselves. But “Who Says You’re Not Perfect, Who Says You’re Not Worth It?” has kept us sailing and keeping faith in ourselves.

Good For You

Well, didn’t we all wanted to just look the best for the ones we had been crushing over? Selena Gomez just felt it too when she sang, “Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight; Do my hair up real, real nice

and syncopate my skin to your heart beating.”

Boyfriend

A lot of us have been lonely at some part of our lives and felt that we needed a partner. “There’s a difference between a want and a need some nights I just want more than me,” read the lyrics and raise your hand if you feel it too!

The Heart Wants What It Wants

Heartbreak is difficult but not all of us have the courage to let go at once. There’s still hope because doesn’t the ‘Heart Want What It Wants?” And then years after, there’s the ‘Back To You’ scenario – Sel gets that right too!

We Don’t Talk Anymore

The most common post-breakup scenario! “Cause even after all this time, I still wonder; Why I can’t move on just the way you did so easily,” has been all our jam at some point! Let’s just accept it already.

Lose You To Love Me

We all love a little of ourselves (often way more) while loving someone else. In the process, isn’t it important to find us again? Didn’t you feel it too when Selena Gomez sang, “I saw the signs and I ignored it; rose-coloured glasses all distorted; set fire to my purpose and I let it burn”

Baila Conmigo

Last but not least! There’s a lot to worry about. The pandemic, the pain, the failures have taken a huge toll on us. So why don’t we just free ourselves and dance our stress away? Go ahead, Baila Conmigo!

Every aspect – Selena Gomez has nailed it and been like each one of us. That’s why her music always remained so relatable! We’ve grown with her. Be it Back To You, Wolves, Naturally or Kill Em With Kindness, there’s so much more we’re in awe of!

Today, as she decides to retire from music, it’s an open request from all the Selenators – JUST DON’T! Don’t let the haters win.

