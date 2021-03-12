There is no denial that Deadpool is one of the most awaited R-rated films, and that this time it will release under the Marvel umbrella is a complete different ball game. Meanwhile, it isn’t a hidden secret or anything that Ryan Reynolds is not really having an amazing time shaping up the project. Even if half the speculations and rumours are to go by, it is not a smooth ride.

One can easily call Merc, Ryan’s child as the actor has invested much more than just acting in the franchise that has turned out to be a bankable vehicle for Fox. As the acquisition of Fox happened and Disney took over, Deadpool now belongs to the Marvel hands, and that is giving Reynolds nightmares, it seems. Below is all you need to know about one more update from the sets of Merc and it is not a happy one.

If the report by We Got This Covered is to go by, Ryan Reynolds is having one more battle with the studio over Deadpool 3. It is being that this time the topic of debate is the actor’s paycheck. As per Daniel Richtman, Reynolds has asked for a remuneration higher than the Disney bosses are already offering him. If the earlier reports were to be considered, the actor had already asked for remuneration as huge as $20M for the threequel and $30M for the fourth part.

In that case, it is not know how much higher is the star expecting or is it about the stake in profits. Well, that is something Ryan Reynolds does. If you remember the actor has charged $2M for Deadpool and earned 10 times when the film became a massive hit and collected hoards of money enough to make Merc a permanent resident.

However, this isn’t the first rift between Ryan Reynolds and Disney that has come to the forefront this month. Earlier, we reported how Reynolds is not happy with the decisions the studio is taking for Deadpool 3. The actor is allegedly not happy with the giant slamming censorship norms on the film that is R-rated and known for a particular type of content.

