Even a layperson sitting far away and observing news can tell that it hasn’t been a smooth ride for Ryan Reynolds with Deadpool ever since Disney took over Fox. The acquisition not just gave the giant the company, but also decisions over Merc. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Reynolds dismay has now touched the sky and he is furious. Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

We all know how close Deadpool is to Ryan Reynolds‘ heart and how he has been even fighting for creative involvement in the film. The latest dash of grapevine says that Disney has disrupted this very liberty that he had with Fox and that has made the star furious. Read on to know everything you should about this shocking update of the day.

Advertisement

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Ryan Reynolds is not happy with Disney who has been interfering with the creative process of the film. As per the portal, Ryan is majorly disappointed with the censorship that the studio has been putting on Deadpool 3. We all know all this while Merc has been an R-Rated superhero, there is no way the audience will accept him in a sane show.

It is not just that, Ryan Reynolds has even reportedly expressed that he does not want to be connected with Disney anymore. He has decided to move his Maximum Effort Production Company off of the Fox Studios lot. Now that is a massive move. It wasn’t long ago Kevin Feige, the Marvel head, spoke about Deadpool and welcoming him into the universe.

Meanwhile, this update is rather shocking. Because it was just a week ago when intel had that Ryan Reynolds was very impressed with the ideas Kevin Feige has for Deadpool 3 to begin his Marvel run. The report today is contradictory to the same. Meanwhile, the film is in the pre-production stage and there is no update when it goes on the floors.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston’s ’11 11’ Tattoo Decoded! It Has A Connection With Her Best Friend Andrea Bendewald

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube