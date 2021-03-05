Jennifer Aniston fans would know that the actress has an ’11 11′ tattoo on her wrist. It is quite famous but have you ever tried to decode it? Well, if not, then we are here to tell you the exact meaning of the same. Last month on the FRIENDS star’s birthday, her oldest friend Andrea Bendewald shared the special meaning behind her and Jen’s matching tattoo.

Before that, we would like to tell you that Jennifer took to her Instagram stories to wish Andrea on her 51st birthday. She posted a series of pictures with her friend but what caught our attention was the picture of their matching tattoos yet again. Keep scrolling further to know the exact meaning of the tattoo.

Jennifer Aniston’s first picture is a beautiful snap from the time when she and Andrea Bendewald were young. The caption read, “Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister @andreabendewald… 37 years and counting. And the best is yet to come,” the FRIENDS star penned for her dear buddy along with a red heart and celebrations emoticon. Check out the picture below:

One of the snaps sees Jennifer Aniston and Andrea Bendewald cuddling close on The Morning Show sets, and they look adorable in the twinning in black picture. The actress also posted another adorable selfie along with a funny solo shoot of Andrea and captioned it, “I love you!!” Check out the picture below:

However, her last IG story caught everyone’s attention as she shared the IG post which Bendewald had posted during Jen’s 52nd birthday on February 12. The post featured Aniston’s famous ’11 11′ tattoo, her twinning ink with the birthday girl. Check out the picture below:

In the post for Jennifer Aniston’s birthday, Andrea Bendewald had shared the special meaning behind her and Jen’s matching ’11 11′ tattoos. Fans had theorised between it being her birth date, her lucky number and a tribute to her beloved dog Norman, who passed away in 2011. But non of them was correct.

“Happy Birthday Jen! You are the best-est, most beautiful, talented, big hearted, kind and FUNNY woman on the planet! Here’s to YOU on your BIG day! Of course it’s the most powerful day of the year with New Moon in Aquarius!!! Makes sense that the entire Universe would be in alignment with LOVE on your birthday! You are LOVED beyond measure. Can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11 LOVE WALKING THROUGH THIS LIFETIME WITH YOU. Here’s to 37 MORE years of celebrating birthdays. Love you!!! @jenniferaniston,” Bendewald had penned thoughtfully to which Aniston had commented, “I love you my, dearest Dre!!” Hence, spiritually was a key element in the besties’ matching ’11 11′ tattoos.

