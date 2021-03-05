American actor David Schwimmer on Wednesday revealed that the highly awaited Friends Reunion Special will start filming “in little over a month”.

Schwimmer, who portrays palaeontologist Ross Geller in the hit American sitcom Friends, said he couldn’t be more excited to start the shoot, which will see the reunion of the six leads — Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Anniston as Rachel Green, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, besides Schwimmer’s Ross.

“Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to LA,” David Schwimmer told Sirius XM’s host Andy Cohen on Wednesday, as reported by New York Post. “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols,” he added.

During the chat, David Schwimmer ruled out the possibility of the Friend reunion being hosted by Ellen DeGeneres or Billy Crystal.

Shoot for the reunion of the iconic show was supposed to happen last year, but the pandemic forced the unit to take a break.

This is sure to leave all the Friends fan excited. How eager are you to witness the reunion episode ft. David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and the cast? Share with us in the comments section below.

