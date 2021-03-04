When Zendaya Slammed A TV Host Who Commented On Her Hair Smelling Like 'Weed'

If there’s anything that Zendaya is more popular than beside her acting is her red carpet looks. The Disney star often makes such gorgeous appearances on red carpet events and steals the show with her breathtakingly beautiful wardrobe. Back in 2015, the Euphoria actress made an alluring entry at Osars donning dreadlocks and E! Fashion Police host, Giuliana Rancic made some disturbing comments on her.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rancic made offensive comments on the young actresses’ hair and said they must smell like ‘weed’.

Advertisement

Guiliana Rancic said, “I love Zendaya’s style and I love when she has the little [pixie cut] hair — she just had it — I think she’s such a tiny frame that this hair to me overwhelms her. I feel like she smells like patchouli oil. Or weed. Maybe weed. It’s legal now. So that’s what I think, yeah, this look isn’t working.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Later Zendaya shared a tweet on her official Twitter handle where she slammed the TV host and wrote, “There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful, Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in my rave reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect. To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive. I don’t usually feel the need to respond to negative thing but certain remarks cannot go unchecked. I’ll have you know my father, brother best childhood friend and little cousins all have locs.”

Read the full note here:

Later, Guiliana Rancic apologised to the Euphoria actress in a tweet and wrote “I want to say to Zendaya that I am so sincerely sorry. I didn’t intend to hurt anybody, but I’ve learned it’s not my intent that matters. It’s the result.”

What are your thoughts on Zendaya giving a kick-a** reply to the host? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League: 6 Chapter Titles Revealed & Now We Know Why The Last One Is A Cliffhanger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube