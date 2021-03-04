Since 2017 fans have been campaigning for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to be finished and released. WarnerMedia and HBO Max have finally announced plans to release Snyder’s version of the movie. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be released.

As we are only two weeks away from the film to be released on HBO Max, the promotions of the film are in full swing. Recently, Snyder unveiled the first look of Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman on Vero. Now the makers have revealed all six chapter titles of the much-awaited film.

The official Twitter account of Zack Snyder’s Justice League shared the six-chapter titles, of which the first two parts titled “Don’t Count On It, Batman” and “Age of Heroes” was previously revealed. The remaining chapter titles show part three is titled “Beloved Mother, Beloved Son,” part four is titled “Change Machine,” part five is titled “All The King’s Horses,” and part six is titled “Something Darker.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Now that all six chapter titles of Zack Snyder’s Justice League are revealed, fans will now start looking for levels of meaning within each one. The now revealed titles should provide a good guideline for what will happen during each chapter from a narrative perspective.

It is now expected that the sixth chapter title, “Something Darker” is almost certainly teasing Darkseid, who was famously intended to be the primary villain of Snyder’s version. Notably, the 2017 film featured spikey boi Steppenwolf instead of Darkseid.

Snyder’s version of the 2017 superhero film clocks in at just over four hours long. So adding titles into the movie makes sense so as to serve as brief intermissions for people to hit pause and run to the fridge and/or bathroom. It is also worth pointing out that the project was initially intended to be a four-part miniseries. However, later the makers decided to release it as a complete film. With six chapter titles, it looks like the film is retaining at least some elements of an episodic structure.

So what do you think of Zack Snyder‘s Justice League’s all six chapter titles? Let us know in the comments.

