Is there anyone who isn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan’ charm and the ease with which he carries it? If there is, they must be lying. While India consists of millions of his fans and the count is infinite across the globe, there is no doubt that even his contemporaries are smitten by him. One such is Daniel Radcliffe. Yes, you read that just right; our Harry Potter is a fan too.

Advertisement

The lead of the wizarding universe, Daniel, who is a prominent name in the west, has once admitted that he is fond of King Khan. Not just that he even spoke about the possibility of him working in a Bollywood film. Read to know everything you should about this exciting throwback right away.

Advertisement

It was a decade ago in 2010 when Daniel Radcliffe was promoting his Harry Potter movie is when he made these revelations. As per a report in DNA, dates Nov 16, 2010, the actor was asked if he is fond of Indian films and if he has seen them. Radcliffe said he has seen a few but doesn’t remember names. He finds the addition of songs in Indian films makes them more engrossing.

Daniel Radcliffe said, “have seen a few of them but the names are definitely difficult to remember! The best thing about movies made in India is the fact that they have songs! It makes the movies so much more engrossing!” Then came the most heated question, who his favourite actor is? The actor said Shah Rukh Khan is quite popular in Britain and he is fond of him to.

The Harry Potter star said, “Shah Rukh Khan is really famous in Britain and I’m really fond of him. He is definitely an epitome of style and class!”

Further in his conversation, Daniel Radcliffe said he would want to extend his support towards education for the underprivileged in the country. He said, “If I get a chance, I would love to extend my support towards the education of underprivileged children so that it can help them mend a better future for themselves!”

When asked if he will do an Indian film if offered, he said, “Absolutely, there is dance and drama involved and I’d love to be a part of something so unusual. But only if I could do justice to the role I am offered! (laughs)”

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Mike Tyson Crashed In A Debt Of $300 Million: “I’m Surprised I’m Not Dead” – Riches To Rags #2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube