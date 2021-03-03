Aman Mathur from Kal Ho Naa Ho was one of the best characters Shah Rukh Khan played onscreen. The film also starred Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Do y’all remember the child artist Jia in the film? Her name was Jhanak Shukla and she’s all grown up and is an archaeologist now. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

A video by Brut is going viral on the internet where Jhanak is talking about her decision to change the profession and from acting, how history became her favourite subject.

Advertisement

Jhanak Shukla was around 15-16 years old when she decided to take a break from acting and chill for a little while. And amid that, she lost track. The 25-year-old actress was the lead child artist in Karishma Ka Karishma and gained massive popularity with her stint in the show.

Jhanak also revealed how from being an ‘extrovert’ she has now become the ‘exactly opposite’ in nature and prefers spending time alone. “When I was young, I used to think when I’ll be 24 I’ll be earning a lot, and I’d be settled and married,” she said, adding with a laugh, “I’m 25 and I’m not earning anything,” she said.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress revealed that she wants to work at a museum in New Zealand, wants to get settled there and live a ‘quiet life’.

Watch the full video here:

Now, if y’all remember last year Shah Rukh Khan’s little co-star Jibraan Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became popular and gained popularity with his dapper physique in no time.

Just look at him, whoa! What a commendable transformation.

What are your thoughts on Jhanak Shukla’s transformation from being an actor to becoming an archaeologist? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan Looks Like Saif Ali Khan Starting All Over Again & You Won’t Be Able To Unsee That!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube