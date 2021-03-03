It Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday today, and the actress has turned 34 – can you believe it! Looking at her, he only thing I can say is, “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago,” but truth be told, she has every right. The actress not only looks stylish because of her team of designers, makeup artist and more but also because she can pull off the looks she’s given like a pro.

From Indian looks consisting of lehengas and sarees to western attires like short button-down dresses, High-slit gowns, crop tops and more – she can slay in all. Today, as we celebrate the Saaho actress’ birthday, we bring you the many times she wowed us with her style.

So sit back and scroll through the many time’s Shraddha Kapoor was nothing less than a fashion goddess.

Blue & White Lengha

Shraddha Kapoor is currently in the Maldives for her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding. While at this island destination, the actress recently wore a pastel blue lehenga with daisy work and a daisy filled top from designer Rahul Mishra, and we are loving it.

She accessorised the look with a chocker from Gehna and a no-makeup look. Simple and beautiful!

Thigh-High Slit Black Gown

Last month, Shraddha Kapoor set the internet ablaze when she shared pictures donning a black velvet thigh-high slit gown. Besides showing off her well-toned legs – yup, the slit is so wide and high that both are visible – this Aadnevik creation had two types of sleeves – sleeveless on her right and till her wrist on the left.

The Baaghi actress finished her look with a pair of heels complimenting the dress perfectly. The smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick complimented the attire perfectly and worked wonders.

Mustard Saree With Twig Print

In December, while we were still glooming about being stuck at home, Shraddha Kapoor brightened our day in this mustard saree by designer Arpita Mehta. Talking about the outfit, it was a Camel twig print classic saree and an embroidered blouse.

The actress kept her makeup minimal once again, opting for nude lips and simple eye work. Leaving her hair in simple beach waves with a centre parting, she accessorised with a mang-tika, bangles on one hand and a matching potli.

White Button-Down Dress

For the promotions of her 2020 release, Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor slayed several looks, including this white button-down dress that we totally love. Created by Lily Lulu, the dress featured a high Victorian-style neck and bishop sleeves with cutwork.

The lower part of the dress ended in a ruffled hemline.

She accessorised with gold studs and strappy black heels. Keeping her makeup to the minimal with natural brown hues on the crease, thin flick eyeliner and nude lips, she styled her hair with a loose braid.

High-Waist Pants With An One-Shoulder Crop Top

Another look from the promotions of Street Dancer 3D, here we saw Shraddha Kapoor rock a leather-latex material style ensemble consisting of a high-waist pant and a one-shoulder crop top.

Keeping the look clean and stylish, she accessorised with huge earrings, three bangles, black nail paint and white block heels. For her makeup, she opted for nude lips and maroon eye shadow while not overdoing it.

Honourable Mention – The Red Lehenga

In October last year, Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp for the designer label Falguni Shane Peacock at FDCI’s first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020. The bridal attire featured an intriguing and detailed red outfit with gold work. While the skirt is pretty flared, the choli has a ver deep neck-line and wrist-length sleeves. The tassel work at the edges may be tiny but still manage to catch out eyes.

For this look, the Ek Villain actress went all out and put on makeup that made her ready to head to any mandap. With heavy neckpieces and an elaborate mang-tika from Archana Aggarwal Jewellery, Shraddha looked hot with smoky makeup and well-styled hair.

In fact, Shraddha loved the creation so much that she even wrote, “I would live in this gorgeous lehenga for the next 7 days straight.” Well, you can carry it off like a pro, so why shouldn’t you!

Some of her other looks we love include –

A denim blue and white wrap dress

A peach flared skirt with layered work

A mirrored-sequined dress with translucent puffed sleeves

A yellow pleated skirt paired with a white crop top & coat

An all-black attire

The one-shoulder chess board look

Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor. Keep giving us more such fashion inspiration.

