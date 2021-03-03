Deepika Padukone was recently announced as the global brand ambassador for an apparel line. The actor has been doing ad campaigns and social media promotions for the same lately. Just a couple of days back, we even saw an advertisement being released for the same brand, and Padukone looks bright and breezy as she danced through it. But seems like the ad has found itself in the lap of controversy.

The brand’s ad is now being accused of plagiarism and intellect theft by veteran filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala. The Yeh Ballet fame has alleged that the makers have robbed her set idea from the Netflix film. Below is all you need to know about this shocking update of the day. Read on.

Sooni Taraporevala, in a very long post, expressed how the studio set in Deepika Padukone’s apparel ad was brought to her notice and the set was a copied one. She even said that the ad director saw her film Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarise the set in detail. Sooni wrote, “A couple of days ago @cindy_jourdain brought this @levis_in ad to my attention. I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio set in this ad, because it was conceptualized & created out of a derelict space by Shailaja Sharma @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot. No such dance studio exists in Mumbai which is why we built it. Basically @nadiaeye (the director of this ad) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail (swipe for screenshot).”

Calling out the apparel brand Deepika Padukone is endorsing, Sooni Taraporevala added, “Would Levi’s and the director ever think of doing that in the west without permission / acknowledgment, and passing it off as their own creative work? This is not homage this is intellectual theft! It’s SO unfair to our wonderful production designer @shalzoid to have her work ripped off like that.”

Sooni Taraporevala further spoke about cancelling the copycat culture in reference to the Deepika Padukone starrer ad and cleared it has nothing to do with the actor. “Copycat culture in India needs to be called out and cancelled. You would think a foreign production company and director would know better. Are you so creatively bankrupt? What were you thinking? @levis_in @nadiaeye @offroadfilms @rupinsuchak @newland.tv. PS. contrary to what clickbait news headlines say, this has nothing to do with Deepika Padukone or anyone else in the cast,” Yeh Ballet filmmaker concluded.

