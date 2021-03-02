Kartik Aaryan’s spectacle look for Dhamaka has been creating waves on social media for a long time now. And the buzz around the upcoming Netflix film just touched a new high after the teaser of the film released today. The actor’s role as a frustrated news anchor, Arjun Pathak managed to get the attention of quite many people and left them asking for more.

Soon after the release of the teaser, Netflix took the promotional game of the film to another level by sharing a Dhamaka and Money Heist crossover meme on Instagram.

In the meme, the OTT channel has talked about the resemblance between Arjun Pathak (Dhamaka) & Professor (Money Heist). But that’s not it, as it has hilariously asked if both of them are the same person. The caption of the post reads as saying, “Are we saying that The Professor and Arjun Pathak are the same person? No. Are we claiming to have seen the two people together at the same time? No comment.”

Netizens came up with hilarious reactions to the post. RSVP Movies which has backed the film posted a hilarious comment which read as saying, “Professor Pathak #Dhamaka”

The story of Dhamaka revolves around Kartik’s character, a news anchor, who gets caught up in a frustrating situation on learning about a mysterious bomb blast. Events that follow lead him to a point where he has to choose between his career and humanity.

Said director Ram Madhvani: “I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now and I’m thrilled he wanted to do Dhamaka. Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360-degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I highly respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who sports a long-hair look in the film, says: “Dhamaka has been a very exciting and enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences and my fans all around the world on Netflix.”

