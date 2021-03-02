The fans of FRIENDS know that it’s impossible to resist watching the show even after completing it 10 times. From Joey’s “How you doing?” to Ross’ “I am fine” still cracks you up with laughter. All the characters of the show are extremely adorable and relatable. Whatever the situation is, they are always, ‘there for you’. But what if you get paid to watch the show?

Well, that’s not a joke but totally a dream job opportunity for FRIENDS‘ fans.

According to House Beautiful, Best Value Schools which is a college and university ranking website is looking for 5 FRIENDS fans who can watch the first 5 seasons of the show. Along with watching the show, the fans will be required to share their experience and their favourite episodes. And in return, the viewers will get $1000 as compensation.

Isn’t that huge? But there are additional perks as well! Along with the prize money, selected viewers will also be rewarded with a Friends-inspired mug, t-shirt, fleece blanket, tumbler, and a $100 gift card for DoorDash. One Friends marathoner will also get all ten seasons of the show on Blu-Ray. Whoa!

Interestingly, there have been many discussions/memes in the past where FRIENDS’ fans have discussed what it would be like if they could get paid to watch the show. Guess that dream is coming true now! So if you are a FRIENDS fan and have subscribed to HBO Max, where the sitcom is streaming right now, you must apply for the challenge right now right here.

So, are you up for it?

FRIENDS aired from 1994 to 2004 and starred David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) & Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) in lead.

A reunion episode of the show is being planned where the fans will be able to see the main cast together for one more time. It was expected to premiere on HBO Max last year but due to the pandemic, it got postponed.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

