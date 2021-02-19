Hollywood actress Courtney Cox, who is well-known for her role as Monica Geller in FRIENDS, showcased her piano prowess. She treated fans on Thursday with her rendition of the show’s popular theme song, ‘I’ll Be There for You,’ by The Rembrandts.

In the clip, shared by the actress, she was seen playing the piano as musician Joel Taylor accompanies her on the guitar. She even turns to the camera and gives the track’s iconic hand claps. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Cox wrote, “How’d I do? Let me know what I should learn next below 👇.” Take a look at the video below:

Soon after Courtney Cox dropped the video on the Instagram, the comment section was filled with praise for her with ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ star Mariska Hargitay writing, “So awesome court!” while Molly Shannon wrote, “this is just fantastic. you are adorable.”

David Beckham also commented on Courtney Cox’s video writing “OMG OMG,” followed by flame emojis, as well as smiling faces with hearts for eyes. ‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France wrote, “Hahaha.”

The highly popular sitcom FRIENDS also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The series was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The clip comes at a time when fans are eagerly waiting for the FRIENDS reunion on HBO Max, which was originally set to premiere in May last year. However, it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Lisa Kudrow in January revealed that the project, which will bring the core cast back together on the NBC comedy’s original soundstage, is scheduled to shoot in “early spring.” During an episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe, the actress said, “There’s different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things, I pre-shot something already so we’re definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something.”

