FRIENDS Reunion: 'Phoebe' Lisa Kudrow's Latest Update Could Prove To Be A Disappointment To Many Fans!

FRIENDS reunion has been teased since the last year now, and the fans are still waiting for the moment when they’ll see six of their favourite stars reuniting together. If you’re still reading the article, you know we’re talking about ‘Rachel’ Jennifer Aniston, ‘Monica’ Courteney Cox, ‘Joey’ Matt LeBlanc, ‘Chandler’ Matthew Perry, ‘Ross’ David Schwimmer, and ‘Phoebe’ Lisa Kudrow.

But, what’s the latest update on the reunion episode? Well, back in November, he tweeted, “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that`s the way I like it!” And now, Lisa has to say something about the reunion episode.

Lisa appeared on Rob Lowe’s podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe, and there she revealed her fresh take on FRIENDS’ reunion episode. She said, “It’s not, like, a scripted thing. We’re not portraying our characters. It’s us getting together, which just doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”

So, this could prove to be a disappointing thing for fans who thought that they would see their favourite stars acting as their favourite characters. Now, as it’s not scripted, it could more or less be like the stars getting together on a chat show.

This clearly won’t be a problem for those who wanted the celebs coming as themselves and talking to each other. But, those who thought this would be like a scripted extended episode, that’s not going to be true.

She also added “I think it’ll be great. There are different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things. I pre-shot something for it already so we’re definitely doing it because I already shot a little something,”

FRIENDS’ co-creator Marta Kauffman in her last conversation told ET that they’re waiting for the things to normalise amid the ongoing pandemic. She also said that as the show is not scripted, live audience will play an important part of kt.

She said, “We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works — we are going to need a live audience. Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is… We cannot do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.”

So, FRIENDS fans, are you still excited for the reunion or this doesn’t matter at all? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

