Korean boy band, BTS is world-famous and have used their fame to spread positivity. Continuing the same, J-Hope did something special on his 27th birthday (February 18). While connecting with fans on the joyous day, the singer made a donation of 150 million won (Rs. 98 lakhs approx) to ChildFund Korea to support children with disabilities.

Advertisement

ChildFund Korea is an influential international non-governmental organizations in working for the welfare of children.

Advertisement

Speaking to ChildFund Korea, BTS’ J-Hope said, “I heard that the number of vulnerable families is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 situation. I heard that support for children with disabilities is especially urgent. I hope this donation will raise society’s interest in children with disabilities (via Soompi).”

This isn’t the first time J-Hope has made a contribution like this. In August 2020, the BTS member donated 100 million won (Rs. 65 lakhs approx) to a local charity in South Korea. This was to help the children who are suffering from financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 crisis. The singer is also one of Green Noble Club members who’ve already donated over 100 million won.

In the last couple years, the BTS ARMY has made 118 donations in J-Hope’s name.

Talking about BTS, the Korean boy band will unveil BE (Essential Edition) today, February 19. The album will feature eight tracks that were also on the BE Deluxe Edition, released in November. These tracks are ‘Life Goes On’, ‘Fly To My Room’, ‘Blue & Grey’, ‘Skit’, ‘Telepathy’, ‘Dis-Ease’, ‘Stay’ and their chart-topper ‘Dynamite’.

The band has received a Grammy nomination in the best pop duo/group performance category for Dynamite – their first English language single. In fact, the colourful ensembles the singer wore in the song, were donated to the Grammy Museum and have reportedly been sold for more than eight times the amount they initially estimated. According to Julien’s Auctions’ official Twitter handle, the costumes were sold to Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber HIKAKIN for $162,500.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jason Sudeikis Is Secretly Meeting British Model Keeley Hazell While Shooting For Ted Lasso?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube