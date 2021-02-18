Actor Jason Sudeikis is reportedly dating British glamour model Keeley Hazell after moving on from ex-wife Olivia Wilde.

Jason & Keeley have been secretly meetings in London where Jason films the comedy-drama, “Ted Lasso”, according to thesun.co.uk.

“Jason has always found Keeley incredibly attractive, and has told pals he’s had a crush on her since her Page 3 days. When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards. During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive,” said a source.

“He invited her to join him for dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously it’s all very early days,” the source added.

Actress-filmmaker Olivia Wilde is currently dating singer Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, in December, Drew Barrymore said that getting to know the story of Jason Sudeikis about bonding with his children has peeled away layers of her own personal fears.

In her “The Drew Barrymore Show” recently, Jason Sudeikis opened up about spending time with his family and raising his kids the right way, and the joy of seeing them grow and appreciate the finer things around them.

Reacting to it, Barrymore said: “By talking about your kids, you peeled away layers of my own personal fears because as you were talking, I just felt so excited for your kids to have such a safe environment growing up.”

Along with Sudeikis, she also called guests Rosaria Dawson.

Barrymore hosts “The Drew Barrymore Show”, which she also backs as producer. The show brings forward positive stories, humour along with celebrity guest interviews.

