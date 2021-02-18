Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is amongst the highly anticipated Hollywood releases, but it’s the sword of COVID-19 which is hitting the project again and again. Initially, the shoot was halted due to the pandemic, then it was the lead actor himself who got contracted the virus. Then in November 2020, Robert’s stunt double got contracted with the virus. Now, this time, it’s another stunt double who has temporarily pulled the curtains down.

Yes, you read that right! Robert‘s second stunt double has been tested positive for COVID. Reportedly, the shoot has been halted for at least 10 days and the stunt double has been kept in isolation. The shoot was taking place at Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire.

As per The Sun, a source close to The Batman quotes, “Shooting a blockbuster of this scale is difficult enough without the threat of Covid looming large. While this proves Warner Bros’ testing regime is working, having so many people away from set for ten days is a headache the studio could do without, especially when they are relying on the stunt team to deliver the film’s most spectacular scenes.”

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson will showcase some breathtaking stunts, and henceforth, the action team holds great importance. The good part is, the film is expected to get wrapped up in its planned schedule despite 10 days’ break. “The movie is still on track to wrap next month and when it does, I think everyone will be breathing a sigh of relief,” the source continues.

Helmed by Matt Reeves, the film also features Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and others in key roles. It’s slated for March 2022 release with a plan of hybrid release i.e. same day arrival on OTT as well as in cinemas.

