Paris Hilton seems to have got the best birthday gift of her life as she was proposed by her boyfriend Carter Reum while celebrating on a private island. The actress, singer and DJ and the Venture capitalist got engaged on Feb 13 which was a day before Valentine’s Day and 4 days before her birthday.

Hilton took to Instagram and shared the big news with her fans. Along with a romantic video from their engagement where she & Carter can be seen sharing a kiss, she wrote a long message. It read as saying, “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨ To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here’s to Love – the Forever Kind 💋

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum look dreamy in the picture. Dressed in white outfits, both of them look like a couple straight from heaven. As he bows down in front of her, it makes for a moment of lifetime making many fans blush.

As Paris Hilton suggested in her announcement post, there are 23 stunning photos of the couple from engagement on her official website.

Talking to People magazine, Paris said, “This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift,”

“I’m excited for our next chapter.” she further added.

Carter Reum also added, “I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife.”

