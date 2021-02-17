If we talk about Hollywood celebrities, we would obviously be talking about their acting or films, their accolades in music, or their love life. But what most of you might not be knowing is that many celebs have expanded their wings and ventured into different kinds of side business. These celebs have made millions from businesses that you didn’t even know they were a part of. From Ryan Reynolds, Drew Barrymore to Dwayne Johnson here is a list of actors who have found ways to create business empires while still being some of the world’s most famous names.

RYAN REYNOLDS

Ryan Reynolds is popular for playing superheroes such as Deadpool and Green Lantern. The actor is loved for his quirky comic timing. His off-screen persona is also super funny as his witty online banters with his wife Blake Lively are loved by fans. Apart from being an accomplished actor and a doting husband and dad, not a lot of people know that Reynolds is also an entrepreneur. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Reynolds spoke about how he got into Aviation Gin’s business. The actor revealed that when he first tried Aviation Gin, he really liked it and was passionate about the brand as well. So, the actor called up the owner and asked if you could buy out the company. Luckily, for Ryan, his business dealing was just as easy as ordering Gin. The actor became one of the owners of this brand and became an integral part of their marketing ventures.

DREW BARRYMORE

The actress feels that “Beauty makes you feel good,” which is why she wanted her beauty products to be accessible to everyone easily. This was her only criteria before venturing into the beauty side business. Drew Barrymore started her own beauty brand in 2013, aptly titled “Flower Beauty.” The actress insisted on quality at an affordable price. This is why her Flower fragrance and makeup line, made with cruelty-free ingredients, is sold at Walmart and not Neiman Marcus.

DWAYNE JOHNSON

In March, when the Covid pandemic first began, Dwayne‘ The Rock’ Johnson was getting ready to launch his tequila brand, called Teremana. Even though everything suffered a big blow; the pandemic ended up being fruitful for his side business and especially Teremana. In early 2020, Johnson launched Teremana Tequilla with the intent of bringing people together. The brand also makes sure any of the leftover agave leaves from production become compost for the new batch of tequila.

GWYNETH PALTROW

The actress launched lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, which started as a weekly newsletter. The brand has since expanded to include candles, clothing and beauty lines. From vagina scented candles to s*x pillows you can find all the bizarre items here.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

In 2016, McConaughey announced that he would become the creative director for liquor brand Wild Turkey, and eventually released Longbranch Bourbon with the distillery two years later, reflecting on his love for Kentucky and Texas.

