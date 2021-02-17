Angelina Jolie is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the world. And whatever the Maleficent actress wears becomes a style statement for the rest of the world. Now, we all know that she’s indeed the most stylish mother we have come across, so let’s take a look at the actresses’ Valentino possessions.

Valentino is a luxury brand based in Milan, Italy and is one of the most popular brands in the world. Currently, Emmy award-winning actress Zendaya is the face of the same.

From Gal Gadot, Lady Gaga to Vanessa Hudgens, we have often seen Hollywood celebrities rocking Valentino like a BOSS. Well, Angelina Jolie has a great collection of the same in her wardrobe too. Let’s take a look at it:

Valentino V-LOGO Slide Sandals:

🆕 Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne shopping in Los Angeles (July 2020) ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/GYMcxnPINS — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜱᴩᴀʀʀᴏᴡ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Jacksparrow9807) July 4, 2020

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne buying school supplies in LA. August 23, 2020. pic.twitter.com/qttWktAFjM — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) August 24, 2020

Back in July last year, during the pandemic Angelina Jolie wore a caramel coloured dress on an outing with her daughter Vivienne. The Maleficent actress paired it with VLOGO slide sandals and it’s worth $675 which would come around INR 50k in India. Aren’t those flats pretty though? It’s worth investing in footwear these days. As it’s a new luxury!

In fact, Angelina loves these flats so much that she wears it quite often.

Valentino Garavani Vring Bag:

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arriving at #UN HQ in New York. #A4P pic.twitter.com/WQk0eTStMv — Udo Fenchel (@foeniculum) March 29, 2019

Remember when Angelina had gone to attend the Ministerial Level meeting on peacekeeping at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and carried a Valentino Garavani Vring bag? It was one of the prettiest bags I’ve ever seen in life. I became a fan of the brand ever since then.

Valentino Large Roman Stud Shoulder Bag In Nappa With Chain:

🆕Angelina Jolie and Knox at Los Angeles on December 5 Credits to Toastie! pic.twitter.com/BokELaH3Ei — AngelinaJoliePH (@ajolieph) December 6, 2020

This bag that Angelina Jolie carried in last December was Valentino’s Spring/Summer 21 collection. The Maleficent actress carried a stud shoulder bag in Nappa with chain in black colour and is priced over at more than 2.3 lakhs.

Valentino Garavani Supervee Bag:

Angelina Jolie shopping with her daughter Zahara. December 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/CAibpRG8M0 — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) December 21, 2020

Isn’t that one pretty bag to carry? Angelina Jolie beautifully pulled off a Valentino Logo-It bag like a queen. The Maleficent actress donned an all-black look on an outing with her daughter Zahara and the mother-daughter duo looked at the stylish best.

That’s quite an impressive Valentino wardrobe that Jolie has? Isn’t it?

Tell us your favourite pick from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

