Zack Snyder is the name that is trending across the globe, all thanks to his cut of Justice League that is all set to hit HBO Max next month. While all of us unanimously wait for the release of the 4-hour long flick, there is anticipation for his next retouched project which is the remaster of Batman Vs Superman and the Snyder has already spoken about it all 2 months ago. The filmmaker is now opening up some more on the same. Read on to know everything thing you should about this exciting update of the day.

Advertisement

Starring Henry Cavill as Blue Boy Scout and Ben Affleck as the cape crusader, Batman V Superman was an anticipated flick and has a lot riding on its back. What happened with its release is history. Meanwhile, Zack Snyder has now decided to release an IMAX remaster of the film. He has now revealed that he was working with Stefan Sonnenfeld of colour grading and post-production house Company 3 to restore Batman v Superman’s IMAX ratio.

Advertisement

As per We Got This Covered, Zack Snyder said that he wants to show the audience a bit more. The filmmaker revealed that the Batman V Superman IMAX remaster will hit HBO Max. Talking about if the film will be available in Blu-ray and 4K UHD, Snyder said, “I believe so, I believe so. Blu-ray, 4K. I just approved the Blu-ray box the other day. So it for sure will exist on Blu-ray, and then I think it will exist on HBO Max. Look, I have to confirm now, but for sure we’ve been talking about the release. It’s meant to, especially for the special edition, it’s to replace the one that was kind of messed up a little bit.”

Zack Snyder added, “The Blu-ray, I think, was okay. The 4K was messed up. I remember watching it on Apple movies or wherever it was, or somewhere, and going, ‘Wait, what? That’s not correct’. The reds were all blocked up, it was really weird.”

How excited are you for Batman V Superman remaster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kanye West Isn’t Trying With Kim Kardashian Anymore, Is Divorce Really On The Cards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube