Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have become a constant headline maker these days courtesy their tumultuous relationship. Recently we told you that these two are almost on the verge of a divorce. However, certain reports suggested that these two are trying to work things out, but now the latest buzz says the exact opposite.

Kanye is having a really hard time amid looming divorce reports with Kim. No! we are not saying this, but a source close to the couple has revealed certain things. Keep reading further to know more.

“He’s struggling knowing that divorce is looming and looming. He knows it’s inevitable and now, it’s just a matter of when it’s all happening,” a source close to Kanye West told HollywoodLife. “He hasn’t really fought for her and hasn’t been around the kids or the Kardashian family. It’s not an ideal situation for anyone, and it’s just sad for the entire family.”

Since her 40th Birthday in October, it seemed as though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had taken time apart. The SKIMS founder began stepping out without her wedding ring, before spending the holidays with the couple’s kids at her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s home. Meanwhile, Kanye’s been staying at his home in Wyoming — where it was recently reported that he had hundreds of his sneakers shipped to the quiet ranch from the home he shares with Kim in Calabasas, CA.

“He’s completely icing people out that he would usually turn to for support and not talking to his closest friends,” the insider revealed, noting that communication has turned tumultuous between the pair, who wed in 2014. “It’s completely on Kanye’s terms when he talks to Kim because he can completely go dark and she can’t get a hold of him for days. He’s been bouncing all over the place secretly and hasn’t only been in Wyoming.” the insider explained, adding that Kanye “has a few people on his team who he trusts” to “communicate with people when needed.”

