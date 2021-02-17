Actor Patrick Dempsey had started shooting the pilot episode of his upcoming series, Ways & Means. However, shoot had to be stopped after a crew member tested Covid positive.

Three days of shoot was left for the Patrick Dempsey’s show’s pilot to be wrapped up when the script supervisor of the unit tested positive and the team had to stop shooting at downtown Morristown, New Jersey, according to Page Six.

As per guidelines, even if one person in a film or television unit tests positive for Covid-19, the entire unit not only has to get tested, but also has to stop shooting and quarantine themselves.

A CBS studios spokesperson confirmed that production on the pilot of Patrick Dempsey’s project has been stopped. Those in close contact were asked to self-isolate as per state and county guidelines. Production will resume once the quarantine period ends.

