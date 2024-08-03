Never before has a TV franchise juggled the past and future simultaneously. While Michael C. Hall’s voice will echo through Original Sin, his full-on return is locked and loaded for Resurrection. This is more than just a TV show; it’s a Dexter-sized experiment! Can you imagine young Dexter getting a cryptic message from his future self? Or maybe a glimpse of the killer’s final days in a flashback? The mind reels.

Dexter’s Dream Crossover: How Original Sin and Resurrection Could Unite!

It’s time for Dexter Morgan to become the best time-traveling bad guy ever. With two shows that cover different eras in the serial killer’s life, we’re in for a crazy ride. In other shared universes, crossovers are tricky, but Dexter’s timeline is completely open for exploration. We could see events from Resurrection shaping young Dexter’s future in Original Sin, or even flashback sequences that fill in the gaps from the original series.

In Resurrection flashbacks, imagine seeing the younger cast of Original Sin play the parts of the older cast. It’s like a fan-fiction story about going back in time to come true! Plus, with Michael C. Hall involved in both shows, there’s a chance for some epic voiceover moments or surprise cameos.

This double dose of Dexter is a golden opportunity to correct the cringe-worthy flashbacks from the original series. We’re talking about those wigs and questionable acting choices. Now, with the right cast and a fresh approach, we can finally see a proper depiction of young Dexter. The possibilities are endless, and we can’t wait to see how the Dexter universe unfolds! Resurrection is our chance to rewrite history with a fresh cast, including the Original Sin crew. It’s like a do-over for the show’s makeup department.

Dexter Crossovers: Why New Blood’s Ending Might Need a Retcon for It to Work!

The future of the Dexter franchise is hanging by a thread – literally. To make the upcoming prequels and sequels work, Dexter Morgan needs to be alive and kicking during the New Blood finale. That means a potential retcon of the shocking New Blood finale where he seemingly met his end. It’s a tall order, but if Showtime wants to explore Dexter’s past and future in detail, they’ll need to find a way to bring him back from the dead.

Otherwise, we might be looking at a Dexter universe where the main character is a ghost or Harrison will be our new man. While that could be interesting in its own right, it would severely limit the potential for crossovers and flashbacks. So, fingers crossed for a miracle escape or a clever explanation that keeps the Dexter train rolling.

