The 2024 July 4 holiday week set a record as the biggest week for streaming services after, for the first time, the top 10 most viewed titles clocked in 1 billion minutes each. Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, The House Of The Dragons and The Bear all entered the top 10 most viewed list after recording over a billion minutes in views each.

Nielsen’s weekly streaming content ratings for the week of July 1-7 showed TV users spent 313 billion minutes on streaming platforms, with Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cops Axel F leading the chart after clocking in 2.05 billion minutes of viewing. It should be noted that Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover only viewing on TV sets. They don’t record minutes watched on devices.

Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cops Axel F is now the most viewed Netflix film during the debut week, beating Ryan Reynold’s Red Notice, which garnered 1.8B and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up’s 2B.

Netflix secured at least six spots in the top 10 chart after a resurgent ‘Suits’ final season made its Netflix debut in early July, clocking in 1.5 billion minutes. The show had previously been exclusive to Peacock. HBO Max House Of The Dragons also had a big first July week, garnering 1.297 Billion minutes, coming in third on the most viewed July debut list.

Meanwhile, The 2020 showtime series Your Honour, Starring Bryan Cranston, clocked in 1.228B minutes after making its first appearance on Netflix.

The first season of the Hulu show The Bear trailed behind the Bryan Cranston Series, recording 1.206B minutes. Here are the top 10 most viewed Movies/ Shows for the week of for the week of July 1-7.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix) – 2.05 Billion minutes ‘Suits’ (Netflix) – 1.5 billion minutes House Of The Dragon (HBO Max) – 1.297 Billion minutes Your Honour (Netflix) – 1.228 Billion minutes The Bear 2022 (Hulu) – 1.206 Billion minutes Dexter (Netflix) – 1.202 Billion minutes The Boys (Prime Video) – 1.125 Billion Minutes Bluey (Disney) – 1.091 Billion Minutes The Family Affair (Netflix) – 1.050 Billion Minutes Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) – 1.018 Billion Minutes

Must Read: What Happened To Chrissy Teigen’s Son? Know Here As The American Model Opens Up About Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News