Chrissy Teigen has recently opened up about her son, Miles, who she shares with her husband, John Legend. The 38-year-old cookbook author shared that her son is diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

The model took to her Instagram to share the saddening news and shared a lengthy statement. She began by adding, “A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and Team USA. Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

She continued admitting that “things could be so much worse”, and her family is blessed to have taken the help of a specialist. She further added in the note, “A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens! But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different.”

Teigen further said, “After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly. This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone.”

Teigen revealed that she and Legend are relying on the book Year One With Type One to help their son with his diagnosis. Her post captioned, “love u guys!!!!” alongside the pictures from the books and the statement.

The news came after fans began speculating if Miles had diabetes when Teigen shared a photo on Instagram with her two older kids, Miles and Luna, cheering for Olympic gymnast Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the photo, Miles was holding up a sign and wearing a short-sleeve yellow shirt which had a continuous glucose monitor visible on her upper arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen and Legend share four children, Miles, Luna, Esti Maxine Stephens, and Wren.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine: How Ryan Reynold’s Wife Blake Lively Came To Be Cast As Lady Deadpool Is A Marvel In Itself

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News