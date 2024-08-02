Deadpool & Wolverine has taken over the box office recently and have already garnered a debut worth $205 million! The movie is immersive and filled with various cameos that you will not even expect! Some new and some old superheroes definitely come back and unexpected things happen in the movie. The most unexpected is the appearance of Lady Deadpool, however what is interesting is that, who is she?

Recently, actress Blake Lively, who is also the wife of Ryan Reynolds, replied to this comment. Let’s see the answer that we got!

Is Lady Deadpool Blake Lively!

The film already has a stunning cast with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reprising their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool. Along with that, we also have Matthew McFayden who most people would know from Pride and Prejudice. There are more interesting casts and characters, which if I reveal here will be a huge spoiler! There is a spoiler ahead which is about Lady Deadpool and you will be thrilled to know who she was!

Many fans were curious about who she was because her face was never revealed, but we do get to hear her voice. And mind you, she was not the only one; there were thousands of Deadpool with her from different universes and one of them was even a cowboy Deadpool!

Lady Deadpool is wearing the exact same suit but has beautiful blonde hair in a ponytail coming out of her masked head. Several fans speculated that she might have been Blake Lively herself since Ryan Reynolds is acting and producing the movie. As the credits started rolling in, that is when the speculations became true because it is indeed Blake Lively! She is Lady Deadpool.

How was she cast?

Even if she had the last part of the movie and her face was not shown, her role was significant and she did leave her mark. The irony is that Lady Deadpool was actually inspired after Lively. Deadpool comic creator Rob Liefeld shared on Instagram in 2022 that the vision for the character was based on the Age of Adaline star. She was thrilled when she got to know about the Deadpool movie in 2010 but never thought that the movie would actually happen. During her first movie with Reynolds which was Green Lantern, the director was already planning for a first Deadpool movie but she never expected that it would actually turn out so amazing.

Now here we are in 2024 watching it on screen. She even wrote a huge post on Instagram about the full circle moment. She said, “The universe has such a magical sense of humour sometimes.”

Watch the movie in theatres near you and see how brilliantly she played the role. Did she defeat Deadpool and Wolverine? See it for yourself!

