Besides acting, we all know how amazing Tom Cruise is when it comes to stunts. He always does his own stunts and never takes any stunt doubles. Now he is taking a new leap by not skydiving in a movie but in real life! Fans will see him skydiving live inside the Paris Olympics! Let’s see what it is all about.

Tom Cruise Skydiving into the Olympics!

The magnificent actor is going to skydive into the Hollywood Sign in Paris on August 11. He will land on the Hollywood Sign during the rehearsed handoff to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympiad. This stunt however is not going to be live and was already shot in March according to TMZ!

Cruise has already attended the Paris games and was seen in the women’s gymnastics qualifiers along with the swimming competitions. He talked to Reuters and said, “Great stories, great athletes. It’s incredible what they have to do, the sense of accomplishment.”

Tom Cruise is surely breaking records like the Olympian athletes in his own way! He is going to slide down from Stade de France and pick up the Olympic flag to bring it back to the US. The closing ceremony will also have Jimmy Fallon and Mike Tirico as hosts. Cruise is going to make another mission possible and he already recorded it! This short movie is going to blow people’s minds.

It is truly going to be epic so are you ready?

