Despite controversies surrounding his personal life, Jimmy Fallon remains a valuable asset for NBC. Under his current contract, Fallon was set to host The Tonight Show through 2026, but his recent deal with NBCUniversal reveals he is holding onto his position for a few more years. The host has reportedly renewed his deal and will host The Tonight Show through 2028.

The renewal came as a celebration as Fallon completed 10 years on the show a while ago, which NBC celebrated with a two-hour primetime special on May 14. Fallon has been a staple at NBC since 1998, when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. During his sex-season tenure, he co-anchored Weekend Update alongside Tina Fey from 2000 to 2004. After leaving SNL to pursue a film career, Fallon returned to the network in 2009, taking over as host of Late Night from Conan O’Brien. He later succeeded Jay Leno as host of The Tonight Show in 2014. Meanwhile, Seth Meyers succeeded Fallon as host of Late Night and has recently renewed his contract through 2028.

In addition to The Tonight Show, Fallon hosts the game show That’s My Jam, and the executive produces and serves as a panellist on Password. Reflecting on Fallon’s journey with NBC, the chairman of the media group, Mark Lazarus, said, “For nearly 30 years, Jimmy Fallon has brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock. It’s been a privilege to witness Jimmy at the helm of the ‘The Tonight Show’, and we’re thrilled to see what innovations he and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network.”

Also, Frances Berwick, the chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said, “Throughout his time at NBC on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Late Night’ and ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Fallon has demonstrated his extraordinary talent and been an integral part of our iconic comedy brand. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Jimmy and to see him carrying ‘The Tonight Show’ torch into the future.”

In return, Fallon shared a statement and humorously added, “For nearly 30 years, I’ve brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock. It’s been a privilege to be at the helm of ‘The Tonight Show’ and I’m thrilled to see what innovations and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network. No, I’m not changing my quote. Tell Mark to change his.”

The Tonight Show remains the longest-running late-night talk show.

