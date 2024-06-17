Following the highly publicized cheating scandal last year involving Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and his co-star Rachel Leviss, which led to his breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, Leviss recently admitted she relished watching her ex endure “physical experiences” on reality TV.

During one of the episodes of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, the 29-year-old star reacted to Sandoval’s admission in The Traitors Season 3. She expressed feeling to “tune in” to watch the Peacock’s Emmy-nominated psychological reality competition show. She said, “I mean, I watched [Sandoval on] Special Forces. I did get asked to be on that, and Tom was trying to convince me to go on Special Forces with him. I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

The former star of Vanderpump Rules admitted she wasn’t prepared to endure the physically and mentally challenging series after her stay at The Meadows, a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona. She went there to seek voluntary treatment following her and Sandoval’s secret months-long affair. Leviss recalled, “I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I’m gonna get out of this inpatient treatment facility and go straight into, like, a horrible, traumatic situation where they’re all yelling at me and telling me that I’m a piece of s–t and all that stuff? No.”

Leviss further revealed that it didn’t stop her from watching Sandoval compete on the Fox reality series. She added, “I did watch that, and I kind of had a little bit of joy seeing him go through painful experiences. I may have to tune in for Traitors.”

The star continued, “I have been watching last season’s Traitors, and the dynamic is interesting. I don’t know many of the people on the [season 3] cast, but I may have to tune in for this because I feel like he is a master manipulator, and it would be very interesting to see his tactics in a situation where it’s encouraged to be manipulative. Like, more of a ‘put on your psychology cap’ for this one because it sounds very entertaining.”

In March 2023, the news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on her longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss.

Must Read: House of The Dragon 5 Worst Characters Ranked Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News