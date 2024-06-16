Netflix recently dropped the second part of Bridgerton season 3. While Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s love story saw a happy ending, leading fans to rejoice, a significant twist in Francesca’s story, who made her societal debut in the latest season, has left fans angry with the makers.

Spoilers alert!

Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd, is completely different from all of her siblings. She prefers quiet over anything else. So, when she met John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli), her heart skipped a beat. He shared the same likeness for quiet. By the end of episode 4 of season 3, Lord Kilmartin even gifted a sheet of music, arranged specifically to her liking. However, Francesca’s love story began in the second part of the latest season, and by the end, she was off to Scotland with her newlywed husband, Lord Kilmartin, accompanied by her sister Eloise.

While fans of the show were delighted with such a fast-paced ‘happy ending’ of Francesca and Lord Kilmartin’s love story, readers of the book know the reality. As per the book, their story will take a tragic turn when John passes away shortly after their marriage, and Francesca will find solace in the arms of John’s cousin Michael. However, in the final episode of the series, John introduces his cousin Michaela, instead of Michael, to Francesca and Eloise, leaving his wife spellbound by his cousin’s charms.

In the Julia Quinn novel, Francesca’s love story starts with Michael when she is widowed. However, the show’s producer Jess Brownell shared her thoughts regarding the queer plot twist in Francesca’s story. Talking to Glamour, she said, “There are also some elements of her story that allow us to make sure we can tell a pretty happy ending for Francesca and Michaela. It was important for me in telling a main queer story for us to be able to give them a happily ever after, as we have with every other couple.”

Meanwhile, fans of the show have been upset over this twist. They have taken to the comment section of one of the Instagram posts related to Bridgerton on Netflix’s official account to convey their frustration regarding the change in Francesca’s lover’s gender. One fan said, “We Don’t want Michaela, we want Michael.”

Another one said, “Thank you Netflix for ruining yet another good thing by forcing the LGBTQ+ agenda. If you want this kind of representation on screen, then find a series with these themes to adapt. Stop changing other beloved series to make this happen. You cheapen the LGBTQ+ movement by forcing it onto audiences and then wonder why fans are left feeling frustrated.”

Now only time will tell if the makers would rethink their decision of changing the original story of Francesca.

