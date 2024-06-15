Bridgerton Showrunner Shares Insights For Season 4, Says ‘It’s Some Of My Best Works’

Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 has finally arrived and it’s hot and steamy more than any of its seasons. The romantic storyline of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has concluded and as shown in the finale episode, the couple is very much in love and have a son. Ever since season 3 part 2 wrapped up, the discussion has already begun as to which Bridgerton sibling is next in line to get their own installment. There are speculations that it can be Benedict, who had significant screen time in the last four episodes where he explored his sexuality and possibly has a marriage proposal on his way.

While Eloise is also in the queue, her storyline might become secondary in the next season as in the finale episode she is seen leaving the Bridgerton mansion, exploring her love life. However, fans have to wait for a long time now for the next season to come out to know who’s story they are going to witness next.

Following the finale of season 3, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has explained why fans have to wait two years for the next season of the hit Netflix series. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

Although Brownell remained tight-lipped about which character would take the lead in the upcoming season, she revealed, “I have almost slipped up a couple of times, so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up.” When asked if viewers would be happy to see the next storyline, she expressed, “I think it’s hard to say. There’s so many different ships. I think one of the ships is going to be very, very happy.”

Although she did not share which Bridgerton sibling will be next in line for next season, she hinted she is “really excited about what we’re writing.”

She continued, “We’re toward the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders, so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

Bridgerton Season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

