Peacock’s newest series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist has brought together some amazing and biggest names in Hollywood to tell the story of an infamous armed robbery after Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight against Jerry Quarry. Based on the iHeart true-crime podcast of the same name, the limited series has dropped its first teaser and it’s fiery as ever.

The story follows how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

The official synopsis of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist reads, “When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.”

It continues, “Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.”

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is set to star big names such as Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Hart, and Cheadle. The guest stars include Marsha Stephanie Blake, Chloe Bailey, Sinqua Walls, Dexter Darden, and Lori Harvey. The newly released teaser for the star-studded series showcases an eventful party, described by Chicken Man in a voiceover as the “place you had to be.”

He continues as a group of masked gunmen force their way into the party, “This little shindig is just the beginning. When you bring together all the baddest mothers around, something’s bound to go down.” After the words “based on some s—t that really happened” appear on the screen, the clip cuts to cops arriving at the scene.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will premiere on September 5 on Peacock.

Must Read: Hulu’s UnPrisoned Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, And Cast

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News