Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s film Bad Boys: Ride or Die has catapulted the beloved action-comedy franchise past a significant milestone. Smith’s star power in the fourth installment has pushed the franchise past the $1 billion global box office milestone, with the latest film raking in $125.6 million worldwide.

Will Smith is no stranger to generating billion-dollar box office hits. In 2019, Aladdin, a stand-alone flick, made over $1.05 billion worldwide. However, this is the second franchise starring Will Smith to surpass the $1 billion global box office milestone. The record was previously held by Men In Black movies.

Partnered alongside Martin Lawrence, Will Smith made a triumphant return to movies after the Oscar Slap Gate incident that almost turned him into a pariah in the industry. Smith was banned by the Oscars and ridiculed by comics, but his fans stood behind him despite the controversy and swarmed the theaters, proving Will Smith could still pack a crowd.

His star power might explain his massive pay bump for the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise.

Will Smith Made $39 Million For The First Three Bad Boys Film

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Will Smith made $2 million for the first film, which was reasonable considering he was still making a name for himself in the 1990s. Meanwhile, Martin Lawrence made $6 million since he was one of the highest-paid actors at the turn of the millennium.

After the first film, Smith raked in $20M for the sequel role, which took eight years to be released. During the gap, Smith had established himself as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, paving the way for a bigger payday.

Will Smith took a pay cut for the third film, which took 17 years to grace movie screens. After most of his movies underperformed at the box office, Smith reportedly received $17 million for the third instalment.

Will Smith was paid $25 million for Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

However, Will Smith’s paycheck for the latest instalment more than made up for the difference. According to Variety, the success of the third instalment of Bad Boys for Life allowed Will Smith to bag $25 million despite the controversy surrounding the slap gate. Will Smith has made $64 million in the Bad Boys franchise.

Meanwhile, Martin Lawrence, who was paid significantly less than Smith in Bad Boys 2 and 3, made $32 million from the fort’s three movies. His salary for the fourth film remains undisclosed.

