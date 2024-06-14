Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, one of the wealthiest actors in the world, is amplifying his already astronomical fortune with a lucrative Disney deal. Dwayne Johnson, who shares a long-standing relationship with Walt Disney Pictures, has signed a multi-year first-look deal with the company. The deal will see his production company, Seven Bucks, develop theatrical and streaming films for the platform.

According to Variety, the movie star who has collaborated with Disney before, including launching a 2021 theme park ride inspired by the Jungle Cruise movie, will also potentially star in the projects.

Disney recently released the trailer for Moana 2, which will see Dwayne Johson return to the animation flick as the grandiose demigod Maui. The trailer launch broke Disney records, garnering 178 million views. The prequel was also one of the most streamed films in the United States, earning over $687 million internationally.

Dwayne Johnson had previously pitched a multi-year plan for Black Adam and a Henry Cavill-led Superman

The new deal with Disney comes a year after Dwayne Johnson allegedly made a play for control of the DC universe. According to Variety, the actor had pitched CEO David Zaslav on a multi-year plan for Black Adam and a Henry Cavill-led Superman. The pitch reportedly involved a collaboration between the two superheroes, paving a path for a Superman-versus-Black Adam showdown.

However, the bid reportedly flamed out after Johnson’s movie Black Adam under-performed at the Box office, accumulating $391 million worldwide against a $195 budget plus $40 million in reshoots.

Dwayne Johnson’s multi-year Disney deal details explored. Will he join the MCU?

According to Variety, The Fast and Furious actor’s deal with Disney is not just limited to filming content.It also involves his production company collaborating across all divisions, including parks business, sports service and family cruises.

Johnson’s production company had previously collaborated with Disney’s film adaptation of “Jungle Cruise” starring Johnson and Emily Blunt and produced two seasons of “Behind the Attraction” for Disney+.

The deal also included starring in multiple Disney projects, including Marvel Studios and Star Wars/Lucasfilm. As Johson’s DC dreams flamed out with Black Adam, fans might see him in the MCU alongside the Avengers.

