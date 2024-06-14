A television series based on John Grisham’s legal thriller novel, The Rainmaker, is in development at the USA Network, marking the second adaptation of the book after the 1997 film of the same name, which starred Matt Damon.

The Rainmaker tells the story of a charming but inexperienced law school graduate, who gets embroiled in two conspiracy theories surrounding the mysterious death of a boy. With the show, USA Network is once again foraying into scripted programming, after straying away from the genre for a while.

The Rainmaker to be Adapted into a Television Series on USA Network

The series is being written by Michael Seitzman, who has been working on the project for around six years. Seitzman, who co-wrote the pilot along with Jason Richman, is known for his work on shows like Quantico, Code Black, and Intelligence. Richman, on the other hand, earlier served as the creator of ABC’s Stumptown, and the writer of AMC’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The duo originally envisioned the project as a two-series legal franchise based on Grisham’s 2015 novel The Rainmaker and Rogue Lawyer. However, the project did not move forward and Seitzman decided to separate the two shows, going ahead with The Rainmaker. Seitzman and Richman also serve as executive producers on the project along with Grisham, David Gernert, and Jason Blum. The producers include Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television.

The official synopsis for The Rainmaker series reads, “Fresh out of law school, Rudy Baylor goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend. Rudy, along with his boss and her disheveled paralegal, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son.”

The Rainmaker Marks USA Network’s Return to Scripted Programming

Currently, USA Network airs a single scripted drama, Chucky, sharing it with Syfy. With The Rainmaker, the network is returning to scripted programming. The development comes when the network’s earlier shows, Suits and White Collar, have seen a surge in popularity after being streamed on Netflix.

The first screen adaptation of The Rainmaker was written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Apart from Matt Damon as Rudy S. Baylor, the film also starred Danny DeVito, Claire Danes, Jon Voight, Mary Kay Place, Dean Stockwell, Teresa Wright, and Virginia Madsen. The movie earned widespread critical acclaim but was an average performer at the box office.

Must Read: The Kardashians: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Facing Complications Before Getting Pregnant With Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner, “I Was 41 & It Wasn’t Easy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News