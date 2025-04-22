Aamir Khan has time and again expressed his willingness to adapt the ancient epic The Mahabharat for the big screen. But this time, he has given a more concrete update about the ambitious cinematic venture. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Lagaan’ actor revealed that one of his biggest ambitions is to start working on The Mahabharat, which he is hoping to start sometime in the year 2025 itself.

Will Aamir Khan Act In The Mahabharat?

However, Aamir Khan also said the writing process will take a few years. He’ll be producing The Mahabharat, but he wasn’t sure whether he would play a role in the ambitious venture. We have a strong feeling that he will—Lord Krishna, perhaps, as he mentioned in an earlier interview.

One Film – One Director Or Multiple Films – Multiple Directors?

The 60-year-old actor-filmmaker further revealed that he has envisioned The Mahabharat not as a single movie, but as a multi-part film series. Since shooting them back-to-back will be time-consuming, the films are planned to be shot concurrently, so multiple directors might be involved. The way The Lord of the Rings films were made. Whether Aamir Khan himself will direct one of the Mahabharat movies or not was also not revealed. We think there is a strong possibility for that as well.

A Masterstroke or a High-Stakes Gamble?

Is Aamir Khan’s intention to start working on the Mahabharat film series and announce it at this time as a masterstroke by the globally admired filmmaker, or is it a high-stakes gamble? We think it might be both.

A masterstroke because the Hindi film industry, barring a few films, has not been doing very well for the last few years. And announcing a grand and massively mounted project like The Mahabharat will motivate Bollywood filmmakers to take more risks and invest in big-budget / content-oriented films. Coming from a creative visionary like Aamir Khan, the announcement alone might serve as a psychological catalyst, inspiring confidence across the industry.

Moving over to the second part of the analysis – Is the Mahabharat film series a high-stakes gamble by Aamir Khan? Of course, it is. The Mahabharat is not just another story, it’s a sacred text whose adaptation could naturally become a target of sky-high expectations and potential backlash. And such a massively mounted project will need an equally massive budget to transform the grand vision for the big screen. The Mahabharat has always been and will always be a big risk from an investment perspective, irrespective of whoever makes it.

Another Hotshot Filmmaker Whose Dream Project is The Mahabharat

Aamir Khan is not the only A-list actor/filmmaker whose long-standing dream project has been Mahabharat. Adapting the Mahabharat for the screen has also been a long-cherished dream of ‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli. As per an earlier report by Times Now, Rajamouli wanted to do his version of the Mahabharat after Baahubali. But he did ‘RRR’ instead. Now, he wants to do it after he is done with his next movie with Mahesh Babu.

The Ultimate Potential Collaboration

What if Aamir Khan and S.S. Rajamouli collaborate to make the Mahabharat films together? Wouldn’t that be great? Just imagine the creativity when these two visionary filmmakers would join forces, because it will be very difficult to make such a large-scale project solely by themselves. Both Aamir Khan and S.S. Rajamouli have previously talked about their immense respect for each other. So, it might not be as far-fetched as many of us think.

Aamir Khan’s Next Film

Aamir Khan’s next movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 20th, 2025. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach who must train a basketball team consisting of players with intellectual disabilities. He is helped by a group of kids who are dealing with their problems. The movie also features Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

